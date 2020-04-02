Anderson scrumming for debut

By Calvin Chapman

Multi-talented sportsman Lloyd Anderson is working hard towards getting his debut call-up to represent Guyana’s senior men’s rugby team; The Green Machine. The 21-year-old old athlete had a

bright start to his rugby career after being picked to represent Guyana’s under-19 team, four years ago. And, that initial call-up in 2016 saw him playing against the likes of Jamaica and Bahamas during the junior tour of Miami, USA. Since then, the Panthers rugby club fullback has been working hard to hone his rugby skills to fulfill his dream of taking it to the next level on the Green Machine’s lineup.

Anderson shared with Kaieteur Sport during an interview that he was very upbeat about his chances of making the squad that was scheduled to play Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) this month at home in a 15s fixture. The coronavirus pandemic has since caused that match to be postponed indefinitely with Anderson’s chance to don national colours again in a longer queue.

The young man explained that the reason why he fancied a call-up was due to the fact that the new executive of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) had outlined that they are looking for a fresh start for rugby and with the rebuilding phase comes much needed attention to grassroots development and the grooming of young exciting talents, which he considers himself as.

The former Queen’s College student has proven his skill on the football field plying the trade as left back, while last season he played as a goalkeeper for Pele FC. “Yeah, I love football but not so much as a goalkeeper but I have taken a break from the beautiful game to focus more on rugby. I have a more realistic chance of making the national rugby side and I will continue to work hard towards that even during this pandemic. I am not taking any unnecessary risks though; I’m working out at home,” Anderson explained.