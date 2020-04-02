2020 Reebok CrossFit Games Mahadeo and Adonis persevering despite COVID – 19

The sporting world and the world at large has been brought to a standstill as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has continued to deliver real body blows that will no doubt be very costly when the virus is brought under control.

The rich and poor, young and old are targeted in this shindig of a fight that we are all consumed in. Athletes have been buckling but not giving in as we recently saw, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been pushed back by one year; now set to begin on Friday, July 23, 2021 and end Sunday, August 8, 2021.

A sturdy physical and fit body along with a high degree of mental and spiritual fortitude are all necessary for athletes to stand the test of time and be ready for battle, come July 2021. But even before that, the Guyanese duo of Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis who are the reigning Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge King and Queen will be hoping to showcase their physical strength, fitness as well as mental and spiritual fortitude at the 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games which will take place in Madison, Wisconsin, at the Alliant Energy Center, the week of July 29 – Aug. 2.

Both athletes have already qualified for this world spectacle which will welcome national champions and top athletes from over 127 countries to compete for the title of Fittest on Earth.

These two national gladiators in their own rights have proven their worth and while not excelling on debut last year at the said event, they are both focused to go a step further and their Coach, Jamie Mc Donald is certainly pushing his charges in that direction.

And while their Gym, Crossfit 592 has closed off to the public due to the coronavirus, Mahadeo and Adonis are still keeping themselves in shape in anticipation of the Reebok CrossFit Games coming off as schedule.

The organisers have stated that they will continue to monitor circumstances globally in the coming months and coordinate with Madison, the host community, to communicate information regarding the event.

“At this time, with the CrossFit Games more than four months away, event planning procedures include patient observation of the coronavirus (COVID-19). If circumstances closer to the event require action, our teams will coordinate with local authorities and share relevant event information as appropriate,” CrossFit stated.

Mahadeo, the five-time Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge champion shared that their training has been consistent.

“Leading up to the games we are training as normal because there has been no word from crossfit as to if it has been postponed or cancelled altogether so we’re just training as normal.”

Mahadeo said that his training stints prior to the games abroad would have had to be rescheduled: “In the USA, Massachusetts, in Trinidad as well that was scheduled to be in April and May. That’s the only thing that has changed for me so I’ll be doing all my training locally.

But everything else has been consistent; I’m also off from school so I’ve been using that time to put in even more training in the mornings and evenings.”

Adonis, who recaptured the Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge crown as the fittest woman disclosed, “Well I’m now finishing up a strength cycle that was mostly focused on barbell cycling at heavier weights. The cycle I’m about to start will be more conditioning and skills focused.”

This would be the 14th season for the Reebok CrossFit Games.