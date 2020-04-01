We are leaderless, directionless, and motionless

Today, we take the bit in our teeth and call out things for what they are and people for who they are. We realize that in so doing, we are going against established elites and citizens aspiring to and positioning for admission to that caste of the unpatriotic, and what is unwholesome for the peoples of this country.

Let this be said: we do not care about ruffling the feathers of the political or social elites, as we have a record of doing so, regardless of which government is at the helm, which segment of the people mistakenly believes that it is better suited to run the affairs of this nation.

The outcome of the courts on matters electoral really does not matter any longer. The results to be delivered by the elections commission, whenever and if ever it could get around to doing so, does not mean a bag of offal anymore. And we say this because it does not matter who is declared the winner, or who believes that they should have won, for when both sides to this brutalizing and demonizing are considered, there is little by which to separate them and to distinguish them.

We say this because for the greatest part, and to the greatest degree, they are about themselves and what serves their self-interests.

Look closely, honestly, and objectively and what our governments over the years have done for us, the long-suffering citizens of this country. Nothing but cheat us, lie to us, and rob us. These have been the disturbing and destructive practices of one administration after another.

The coalition, now fighting with all the sophistications and stratagems at its disposal to stay in power, has been guilty of this, and so much more that is left unsaid. The opposition also, which struggles furiously and fiercely to return to the corridors of power, is guilty of the same behaviours and standards and practices that have buried our noses into the septic tank, and drowned us with the filth and misery that makes all but its close inner circle, pay the harshest of prices.

There are no saints in the political landscape, no saviour, no matter what they say. They are deceivers of the lowest possible denominator.

Look at them again, and just as carefully as before, and some things become glaringly obvious. They are, both sides, using the people, putting them against one another, so that they – the leaders and the cabals and cronies – get to walk away unscathed with the spoils. Unscathed they are, unscathed they have always been, and unscathed they are guaranteed to remain, while they incite the passions and ambitions of blind and unthinking followers to give heart and soul, for a pat on the head and an occasional nod and smile of recognition. It is the most imperceptible of nods and most fleeting of smiles, sometimes backed by a crumb or two, while they take not just the loaf, but the whole baker shop for themselves and their own.

They abandon us to hang by a fingernail, and only to the devices and protections that we can summon in the face of a feared and formidable virus that knows no friends, that takes no prisoners. It takes away dead bodies, and by the truckloads.

But they do fight about elections, who has the numbers, and who, therefore, should win, and who deserves rightfully to lead.

The issue then becomes not who was chosen to lead, or who is fittest to lead, but who from among the smoldering losers, the hundreds of thousands of them, would submit to being led by anybody but their own kind. This, sadly, is the democracy that we have and are proudest, most pleased, to own.

The fact is, Guyanese are on their own: leaderless, directionless, and motionless. It all makes us utterly useless. We at this paper are tired and disgusted at all of this and all of them. We denounce them.