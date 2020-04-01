Latest update April 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Tender Board March 31, 2020 Bids open for five Gov’t projects

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬50 bids for five major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart streets.
One notable project included the ¬¬ rehabilitation of the Danielstown Community Centre in Pomeroon, Supenaam, in Region 2.
Below are the companies and their bids.

 

Ministry of Education (MoE)
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies and cooking gas in Lots 1 and 2

 

 

 

Ministry of Communities
Rehabilitation of fence at Friendship Community Centre Ground, Pomeroon-Supenaan, in Region 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Jacklow Playground, Pomeroon- Supernaam

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation to Danielstown Community Centre, Pomeroon- Supenaam

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of vending facility at Henrietta Recreational Park, Pomeroon- Supenaan

