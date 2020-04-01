Popular Plaisance shopkeeper succumbs to COVID-19 in US – funeral proceedings restricted

Frank Michael, a shopkeeper who hails from Plaisance, East Coast Demerara has died in the United States.

According to reports reaching this publication, his death has been linked to the dreaded novel coronavirus [COVID-19].

It was after a short battle for survival that the 69-year decided to surrender to his fate on Monday March 30, 2020. Michael, this publication was informed, had travelled to the US in January to visit his children who resides there.

However, plagued by underlying conditions, Michael was reportedly an easy target for the disease.

“Due to his medical conditions he contracted the deadly virus,” a family member told this publication, adding that “he died after battling for a week on a mechanical ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit at North Shore University.”

But the family’s grief has been compounded by news that they will be unable to provide Michael with a fitting departure to the great beyond. This is in light of the fact that all COVID-19 patients are to be cremated and therefore clearance will not be granted for Michael’s remains to return to these shores.

Michael leaves to mourn three children, two grand-children, other family members and friends.

His death comes at a time when Guyana is being called upon to shore-up its response against the disease which surfaced in Wuhan, China towards the end of last year. Guyana has recorded a total of 12 cases inclusive of one death.

Cases of the disease have been detected in more than 200 countries with in excess of 700,000 people testing positive and upwards of 30,000 fatalities.

The disease, which was initially believed to be droplet-transmitted, has now been upgraded to an airborne virus, the World Health Organisation has confirmed and has been leading the call for persons to make use of masks to help reduce the already worrying COVID-19 toll.

According to information released in promotion of the use of masks, at this juncture, is a WHO recommendation which states that “masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.”

It is important to wear a mask, experts have concluded since “COVID-19 virus spreads easily from person to person contact. Virus carrying droplets dry fast enough to form droplet nuclei and remain airborne eventually landing on different surfaces.”

It has been revealed too that “SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID—19 has been detected in aerosols for up to three hours and on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for up to three days” thus amplifying the need for persons to take every precaution to safeguard themselves.