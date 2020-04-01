Pakuri Village implements strict measures to tackle COVID-19

St. Cuthbert’s Mission/Pakuri village has now joined several other Indigenous villages across the country that have implemented precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The village has established a task force that will guide the process and ensure all of the residents are adhering to the measures, especially practising social distancing to tackle this pandemic.

The following measures are undertaken as of March 30, 2020;

• No visitors are allowed in the community

• A checkpoint will be erected to prevent persons from accessing or leaving the village at the centre of the trail (Taylor Creek head) and will be monitored by the Neighbouring Policing Group and Taskforce.

• The village will venture into a total lockdown from April 07, 2020. NO ONE will be allowed in or out unless there is a medical emergency or otherwise authorised by the Toshao.

• Persons are to seek permission from the Toshao to leave or enter the village.

• Persons currently residing outside of the community are given a grace period until Monday, April 06 to return home.

The task force is encouraging the village to conduct all necessary business and emergency shopping during this week.

Two separate meetings have been scheduled with drivers and shop owners to update them on the measures. Strict physical distancing will be observed during both meetings.

The Amerindian Act of 2006 empowers the Indigenous village leaders (Toshaos) along with a team of councillors to implement village rules and regulations to protect their people and the environment.

Similar measures have been implemented in villages in Regions 1,7, 8 and 9 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the hinterland. To date, there are no reported cases of the virus in any of the four hinterland regions or any Indigenous communities.

(DPI)