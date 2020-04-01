Latest update April 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Ministry of Communities, GWI, to install foot-operated taps in public spaces

The Ministry of Communities is collaborating with the Guyana Water incorporated (GWI) to install foot-operated taps in public places across the country to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.This means that individuals will not have to use their hands to turn on the pipes, which will reduce the risk of them contracting the virus.
Additionally, the Ministry is playing its role in supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Public Health during this pandemic.
The Ministry of Communities Emil McGarrell noted that the Ministry has been working with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) to ensure that all precautions are taken.
To this end the Regional Health Emergency Committee was activated in all ten administrative regions and as part of their efforts to be prepared, each region has also activated a Rapid Response Team to conduct on ground assessments of suspected cases.

