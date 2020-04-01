Let’s get going GE-GONE!

Dem boys notice that Hey Hef See calling for power sharing. If dem cold-aition win the elections, dem should not be calling for power sharing. Dem should be talkin’ how dem guh share the power when dem get in office.

Dem boys seh de way Rum-jaattan talk, he feel under power sharing he gun be Prime Minister, but he lie. Everybady know if power sharing come to reality, Solider Boy gun be the Prime Minister. But Rum-Jaattan nah got to worry. Dem boys gun find a manager wuk fuh he at Gafoor.

As fuh Nah Ga Moo Moo Too dem boys seh he like talk tupidness’. And since Dem boys like talk tupidness too, dem gun find a wuk fuh he right at de waterfalls paper fuh write and talk stupidness whole day. Toolsie Persaud gun tek Lil Joe, Shortman gun be placed at Banks DIH and Patto gun end up at China Trading.

Dems boys want tell Claudette de Singer to get on with things. The country in limbo fuh too long. De court now free she mouth, she hand, she foot and she eyes and everything else. Now she fuh tek action and correct deh jumbie mathematics wuh duh one Mingo dol out.