Latest update April 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Let’s get going GE-GONE!

Apr 01, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem boys notice that Hey Hef See calling for power sharing. If dem cold-aition win the elections, dem should not be calling for power sharing. Dem should be talkin’ how dem guh share the power when dem get in office.

Dem boys hope dis time around she gon do de right thing. Otherwise when dem sanctions come dem boys gun have to find a job fuh she which she may not like.
Talk half and careful with dem All Fools Day pranks.

Dem boys seh de way Rum-jaattan talk, he feel under power sharing he gun be Prime Minister, but he lie. Everybady know if power sharing come to reality, Solider Boy gun be the Prime Minister. But Rum-Jaattan nah got to worry. Dem boys gun find a manager wuk fuh he at Gafoor.
As fuh Nah Ga Moo Moo Too dem boys seh he like talk tupidness’. And since Dem boys like talk tupidness too, dem gun find a wuk fuh he right at de waterfalls paper fuh write and talk stupidness whole day. Toolsie Persaud gun tek Lil Joe, Shortman gun be placed at Banks DIH and Patto gun end up at China Trading.
Dems boys want tell Claudette de Singer to get on with things. The country in limbo fuh too long. De court now free she mouth, she hand, she foot and she eyes and everything else. Now she fuh tek action and correct deh jumbie mathematics wuh duh one Mingo dol out.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Jaguars Trainer Neil Barry gives tips for Covid-19 break Ex MSC pacer says sleep is critical to physical health

Guyana Jaguars Trainer Neil Barry gives tips for Covid-19 break Ex...

Apr 01, 2020

By Sean Devers As the world copes with the unprecedented and continuously evolving threat of the Coronavirus athletes world-wide have faced training and competition disruptions that would undoubtedly...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians Headley set the standards of batsmanship

What cricket means to West Indians Headley set...

Apr 01, 2020

Stewart running towards Olympic Qualification

Stewart running towards Olympic Qualification

Mar 31, 2020

Windies female player is only female to score a ‘double’ in Inter County cricket

Windies female player is only female to score a...

Mar 31, 2020

National footballers stranded in Miami

National footballers stranded in Miami

Mar 31, 2020

Guyanese boxer Jermaine “El LoCo” King wins fight in Mexico

Guyanese boxer Jermaine “El LoCo” King wins...

Mar 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • LOCKDOWN!

    We have passed the tipping point. The country is now in grave danger. The numbers tell their own tale of what is likely... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019