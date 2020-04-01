Health care workers experiencing levels of stigma amid COVID-19 pandemic -MOPH

They are at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic fight, but some health care workers are finding that they are being experiencing levels of stigma.

The Department of Public Information quoted Chief Executive Officer Brig. (ret’d) Mark Lewis of the Georgetown Public Hospitals Corporation (GPHC), as saying that one of the greatest concerns for GPHC is the treatment healthcare professionals have found themselves being subjected to.

“Without our healthcare workers, we cannot beat COVID-19 and a number of our nurses and doctors are being discriminated against when they attempt to use private transportation and they’re moving around in supermarkets and other areas,” CEO Lewis stated during a COVID-19 Update on Monday last.

“I ask the general public to please understand that they [healthcare workers] have an important duty to perform and understand that they’re doing their best and to understand that without their professions, Guyana will not beat COVID-19,” the CEO underscored.

The GPHC head also urged the public to be responsible when sharing information related to COVID-19.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous incorrect reports that surfaced on social media about the infectious disease in Guyana.

Among the erroneous reports was one that stated that a patient died from the novel coronavirus at the West Demerara Hospital.

The DPI quoted Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Boyle as stating that the patient did not contract the virus, but succumbed from underlying health conditions.

It is stated that since his death, persons have been discriminating against his family members, a practice the Ministry strongly condemns.

“The Ministry of Public Health urges all Guyanese to empathize with persons who have lost family members to the novel coronavirus and other causes.”

Dr. Boyle also reminded that immune-compromised persons, such as those living with HIV/AIDS, cancers, tuberculosis and sickle cell disease should take extra precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19.