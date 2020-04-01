Latest update April 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

GPHC prepares for possible surge of Covid-19 cases

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is putting measures in place to prepare for a possible surge of Covid-19 cases.

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), retired Brigadier George Lewis explained that “based on an international analysis of what’s happening around the world, you will see that it starts small and increases…for instance, Italy and so on and it is only likely that Guyana will have to be prepared for the same.”
He added that the hospital is making every effort to ensure that it is prepared to deal with an influx of cases if necessary.
“GPHC has put measures in place including screening and triage areas. We have also arranged to attend increases in patient numbers,” the CEO stated.

Further, the Hospital is making staff safety a priority. Brigadier Lewis said that “our staff have been undergoing training sessions, including in the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Guyana yesterday recorded its second Coronavirus death with its total number of confirmed cases moving from eight to twelve.
Of these, there are ten cases in Region Four, one in Region Three and one in Region Six with the possibility of another case in which the test results were inconclusive.

