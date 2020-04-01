GECOM meets today to discuss way forward

Latest update April 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will meet at 10:00 hrs today to discuss the way forward for the conclusion of the electoral process.
This is according to Commission Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh.
The Full Court yesterday ruled that the Court did not have the jurisdiction Justice Franklyn Holder had decided it has, to hear the case of the injunctions sought by APNU+AFC candidate, Ulita Moore, seeking to block a CARICOM supervised recount.
The case has been thrown out, effectively paving the way for GECOM to continue with preparations for a recount.
The applicant, Moore, has signaled intentions to approach the Court of Appeal. However, the Full Court refused to stay its judgment on the grounds that there is no prospect of success.
Apr 01, 2020By Sean Devers As the world copes with the unprecedented and continuously evolving threat of the Coronavirus athletes world-wide have faced training and competition disruptions that would undoubtedly...
Apr 01, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
The government passes a motion in parliament which carries weight, though the resolution isn’t made into legislation.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 20 March 2020, a reckless and irresponsible General Assembly (GA) was held by the Organization... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]