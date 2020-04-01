GECOM meets today to discuss way forward

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will meet at 10:00 hrs today to discuss the way forward for the conclusion of the electoral process.

This is according to Commission Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh.

The Full Court yesterday ruled that the Court did not have the jurisdiction Justice Franklyn Holder had decided it has, to hear the case of the injunctions sought by APNU+AFC candidate, Ulita Moore, seeking to block a CARICOM supervised recount.

The case has been thrown out, effectively paving the way for GECOM to continue with preparations for a recount.

The applicant, Moore, has signaled intentions to approach the Court of Appeal. However, the Full Court refused to stay its judgment on the grounds that there is no prospect of success.