Fish vendor’s body found near Pouderoyen home

Foul play is suspected in the death of 44–year old fish vendor Hanuman Jadunauth, whose body was found near his Lot 16 Swan Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home yesterday.

His body had, what appeared to be wounds.

Jadunauth body was discovered around 05:30hrs by a close relative. The victim was last seen alive on Monday.

The corpse was then taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.