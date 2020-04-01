COVID-19 help

Latest update April 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has donated an additional 254 five-gallon bottles of Environ to the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC).
The alcohol- based sanitizing cleaner will be distributed to health centres countrywide.

 

Features/Columnists

  • LOCKDOWN!

    We have passed the tipping point. The country is now in grave danger. The numbers tell their own tale of what is likely... more

