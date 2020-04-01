CJIA to remain closed for two months

Latest update April 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
As Guyana continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will remain closed for another two months.
Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir made this disclosure to stakeholders at the Timehri airport yesterday.
CJIA and the Ogle airport were closed mid-March to commercial flights, with only domestic and cargo flights allowed.
Even from the hinterlands, only locals are allowed to fly.
The restrictions were necessary after it became clear that an elderly woman from New York was the first imported case into Guyana.
As of yesterday, the number of infected, according to the Ministry of Public Health was 12, with two deaths.
There are more than 787,000 novel coronavirus cases around the world, according to official figures last seen at around 18.00 hrs.
The US has the most confirmed cases globally at more than 160,700. More than 3,000 people have died in the US.
There are several Guyanese living in New York affected with at least four dead.
