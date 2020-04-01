Latest update April 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CJIA to remain closed for two months

Apr 01, 2020 News 0

As Guyana continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will remain closed for another two months.

The CJIA, the country’s main airport will remain closed for two months, stakeholders were told yesterday.

Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir made this disclosure to stakeholders at the Timehri airport yesterday.
CJIA and the Ogle airport were closed mid-March to commercial flights, with only domestic and cargo flights allowed.
Even from the hinterlands, only locals are allowed to fly.
The restrictions were necessary after it became clear that an elderly woman from New York was the first imported case into Guyana.
As of yesterday, the number of infected, according to the Ministry of Public Health was 12, with two deaths.
There are more than 787,000 novel coronavirus cases around the world, according to official figures last seen at around 18.00 hrs.
The US has the most confirmed cases globally at more than 160,700. More than 3,000 people have died in the US.
There are several Guyanese living in New York affected with at least four dead.

 

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Jaguars Trainer Neil Barry gives tips for Covid-19 break Ex MSC pacer says sleep is critical to physical health

Guyana Jaguars Trainer Neil Barry gives tips for Covid-19 break Ex...

Apr 01, 2020

By Sean Devers As the world copes with the unprecedented and continuously evolving threat of the Coronavirus athletes world-wide have faced training and competition disruptions that would undoubtedly...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians Headley set the standards of batsmanship

What cricket means to West Indians Headley set...

Apr 01, 2020

Stewart running towards Olympic Qualification

Stewart running towards Olympic Qualification

Mar 31, 2020

Windies female player is only female to score a ‘double’ in Inter County cricket

Windies female player is only female to score a...

Mar 31, 2020

National footballers stranded in Miami

National footballers stranded in Miami

Mar 31, 2020

Guyanese boxer Jermaine “El LoCo” King wins fight in Mexico

Guyanese boxer Jermaine “El LoCo” King wins...

Mar 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • LOCKDOWN!

    We have passed the tipping point. The country is now in grave danger. The numbers tell their own tale of what is likely... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019