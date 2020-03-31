Two patients, who tested positive for COVID-19, now in ICU

The Public Health Ministry yesterday revealed that two of the eight confirmed COVID-19 patients in Guyana have been placed in Intensive Care Unit under critical conditions.

This was reported by Health Minister, Ms. Volda Lawrence, at a press conference to update the nation on the status of the virus.

However, there remains a level of secrecy as it relates to the details of the patients in ICU.

When reporters enquired whether the two patients were from among the first set of confirmed cases, Minister Lawrence stated that “this is health, there are some barriers in terms of information that we can give out.”

“We cannot in any way trample on the privacy of our patients, and the question asked will do so,” she said.

In her report, Minister Lawrence explained that Guyana’s number of confirmed cases remains at eight as of yesterday with one death so far. The cases are as followed; six from Region Four, with the remaining two coming from Regions Three and Six.

However, she reported that there is one inconclusive test result. This she explained, means the test could not confirm whether the victim has the novel strain of the Coronavirus.

These confirmed COVID-19 cases include seven adults younger than 60 years, one adult over the age of 60 and a 13-year-old girl.

Further, of these cases, five were transmitted locally while the remainders were imported cases.

Minister Lawrence stated that 46 persons were tested for the virus. In quarantine, there are approximately 36 persons.

Added to that, the Ministry is expected to confirm 1,400 cases in Guyana at the end of the global pandemic. That estimation is based on a model by the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO).

Minister Lawrence was confident that the Health Ministry will be prepared to handle the COVID-19.

“Of that number (the expected 1,400) , we would be preparing for 100 requiring ICU, 300 isolation beds across the country along with the capacity for 730 beds for institutional quarantine,” Minister Lawrence said.

Further, in an effort to contain and mitigate the further spread of this virus, Minister Lawrence revealed that the Ministry would be strengthening its community and hospital surveillance and rapid surveillance response team.