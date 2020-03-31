‘Snatcher’ stabbed by victim after grabbing fake gold chains

Latest update March 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
A chain snatcher has found himself hospitalised under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital nursing several stab wounds to his abdomen after he pounced on a Construction worker, on Sunday last.
Kaieteur News was informed that the incident occurred at the Grove Bus Park at around 13:46hrs just as the victim stepped off the vehicle.
It was reported that on the day in question, the victim and the 22-year-old suspect of King Edward Street, Albouystown were both passengers in a Route 42 minibus.
As the bus pulled into the Grove Park, both parties existed with the suspect following the victim a short distance away and grabbing the three ‘gold coloured’ chains he was wearing.
According to police, the suspect told the victim “Don’t say nothing” before yanking the chains off his neck.
The victim in turn, pulled out a knife from his waist and dealt the chain snatcher several stabs to his abdomen causing him to collapse.
He then got up and escaped.
The victim then picked up his chains and made a report at the Brickdam Police Station. The suspect was later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted and remains under police guard.
In the course of my newspaper career spanning 31 years, I have examined the philosophical pursuit to define moral values.
There are about 25 countries severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The United States, the world's most powerful
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 20 March 2020, a reckless and irresponsible General Assembly (GA) was held by the Organization
