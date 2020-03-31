Latest update March 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Residents adhering to Region 10 curfew – officials

The 8pm to 5 am curfew that has been implemented by the Linden Mayor and Town Council in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council has been hailed as highly successful.

One Mile, Linden

Linden’s Main Road

The Mabura area

This was the sentiments expressed by the Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, Mayor Waneka Arrindell and Regional Executive Officer Orrin Gordon who all said that a number of communities based in Region 10 have recognised that the curfew is one that seeks to protect them through their cooperation and involvement.

 

 

