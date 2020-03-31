National footballers stranded in Miami

Latest update March 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Curtez Kellman and Jeremy Garrett, both whom have represented Guyana’s senior men’s football team, the ‘Golden Jaguars’, are currently stuck in Miami due to the current travel restriction for incoming passengers at Guyana’s ports.
The 22-year-old Kellman, who is a senior majoring in Business Administration at Eastern Florida State College, had a breakthrough debut season with the Florida State College Titans, being a rock in the defence as the team finished runners-up in the NJCAA championship. Garrett’s University finished sixth in the NJCAA table.
Now, after a long season and amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the student-athletes are unable to get home. During an invited comment yesterday with Kellman via social media, the defender explained that they have been stuck in Miami for over a week. Initially, the flight back home was delayed because of a scheduled transit stop in Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) that had closed off their Airport. Furthermore, when an agreement was reached with Eastern Airlines that agreed to take Kellman, Garrett and the other stranded Guyanese passengers here with a direct flight, it came to the players’ attention that Guyana’s port had now been blocked for incoming flights. Luckily, after spending two days at the airport, the Guyanese consulate placed the sportsmen in a hotel until the travel arrangements could be sorted.
During the interview, Kellman pleaded that, “These are serious times and we are desperate to be home with our families. We hope that the relevant authorities can hear our plea and help us get home as soon as possible.”
Yesterday, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained to Kaieteur Sport that the players may have to wait at least two more weeks before returning home since the coronavirus cases are gradually increasing locally. (Calvin Chapman)
Mar 31, 2020By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s sprint ace, Akeem Stewart, in a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport has announced that since the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will not be contested until next summer, he...
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 30, 2020
Mar 30, 2020
In the course of my newspaper career spanning 31 years, I have examined the philosophical pursuit to define moral values.... more
There are about 25 countries severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The United States, the world’s most powerful... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 20 March 2020, a reckless and irresponsible General Assembly (GA) was held by the Organization... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]