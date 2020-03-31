Latest update March 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National footballers stranded in Miami

Mar 31, 2020 Sports 0

Curtez Kellman and Jeremy Garrett, both whom have represented Guyana’s senior men’s football team, the ‘Golden Jaguars’, are currently stuck in Miami due to the current travel restriction for incoming passengers at Guyana’s ports.

Curtez Kellman (on the ball) in action for Eastern Florida State College Titans.

Jeremy Garrett

The 22-year-old Kellman, who is a senior majoring in Business Administration at Eastern Florida State College, had a breakthrough debut season with the Florida State College Titans, being a rock in the defence as the team finished runners-up in the NJCAA championship. Garrett’s University finished sixth in the NJCAA table.
Now, after a long season and amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the student-athletes are unable to get home. During an invited comment yesterday with Kellman via social media, the defender explained that they have been stuck in Miami for over a week. Initially, the flight back home was delayed because of a scheduled transit stop in Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) that had closed off their Airport. Furthermore, when an agreement was reached with Eastern Airlines that agreed to take Kellman, Garrett and the other stranded Guyanese passengers here with a direct flight, it came to the players’ attention that Guyana’s port had now been blocked for incoming flights. Luckily, after spending two days at the airport, the Guyanese consulate placed the sportsmen in a hotel until the travel arrangements could be sorted.
During the interview, Kellman pleaded that, “These are serious times and we are desperate to be home with our families. We hope that the relevant authorities can hear our plea and help us get home as soon as possible.”
Yesterday, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained to Kaieteur Sport that the players may have to wait at least two more weeks before returning home since the coronavirus cases are gradually increasing locally. (Calvin Chapman)

More in this category

Sports

Stewart running towards Olympic Qualification

Stewart running towards Olympic Qualification

Mar 31, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s sprint ace, Akeem Stewart, in a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport has announced that since the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will not be contested until next summer, he...
Read More
Windies female player is only female to score a ‘double’ in Inter County cricket

Windies female player is only female to score a...

Mar 31, 2020

National footballers stranded in Miami

National footballers stranded in Miami

Mar 31, 2020

Guyanese boxer Jermaine “El LoCo” King wins fight in Mexico

Guyanese boxer Jermaine “El LoCo” King wins...

Mar 31, 2020

Dindyal guides G Square Cavaliers to six-wicket win

Dindyal guides G Square Cavaliers to six-wicket...

Mar 30, 2020

Ex world title contender Clive Atwell is a fighter in and outside the ring

Ex world title contender Clive Atwell is a...

Mar 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019