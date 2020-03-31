NA man nabbed with cocaine and cannabis

Latest update March 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
A Trinity Street, New Amsterdam resident, who also resides at Third Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven, was on Sunday nabbed with a quantity of narcotics.
According to police, the 30-year-old man, who said that he is employed as a labourer, was arrested at a Police Check Point at Itaballi. At the time of his arrest, the man had one gram of what is suspected to be cocaine and 977 grams of suspected cannabis.
He was taken into custody and the substances were tested and weighed and were found to be cocaine and cannabis. He is being processed for court.
