Marcus Bisram freed by Berbice Magistrate; rearrested hours later

Things took a surprising turn for Marcus Brian Bisram yesterday when he arrived at his Number 70 Village home. This was hours after being freed by Magistrate Renita Singh. Police ranks showed up at Bisram’s residence with instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to re-arrest him. Commander-in-Charge of Region Six, Calvin Brutus, confirmed that based on instructions handed down by the DPP, his ranks were instructed to re-arrest Bisram.

Bisram was freed yesterday after Magistrate Singh upheld a no case submission and ruled that a Prima Facie case was not made out thus forcing her to discharge the case.

However, the office of the DPP has since made it pellucid that there was sufficient evidence for Magistrate Singh to have committed Bisram to trial in the Berbice High Court.

“The DPP, in compliance with the law, requested the Court Documents from the Magistrate, and having been satisfied that there was sufficient evidence contained therein for him to have been committed, has directed the Magistrate to re-open the Preliminary Inquiry (Pl),” the DPP said.

Bisram is currently being held at the Springlands Police Station while arrangements are being to have him re-appear at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before the same magistrate “at the earliest possible time”. Confirming this state of affairs yesterday was Commander of Region Six, Calvin Brutus.

Meanwhile, at the court, mere minutes after exiting the court a free man after three years, Bisram, in the company of his lawyer, told reporters that, “this wasn’t a case of merit; this wasn’t a case of law”.

He added that, “this was a case with political direction and religious persecution from the DPP because the deceased is Muslim.” Bisram confidently proclaimed that the case was “fabricated by the state and the DPP” and threatened to sue the State “and bring private criminal action”.

Bisram further stated that he believes that “justice was served, they cannot break me; I will continue with my humanitarian work, there must be consequences for this illegal action that is taking place in the 21st century in this country.”

Bisram’s Attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, while addressing media operatives had said that, “there was no evidence. The Magistrate was very clear in her ruling and the witness said that the police and the state pressured him to do this so there could be no evidence; we have been saying this all along.” Also representing Bisram yesterday was Attorney’s-at-law Dexter Todd and Bernard DaSilva while the State was represented by Senior Lawyer and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Stacy Goodings.

Bisram, well known for his philanthropic ways, was extradited to Guyana and was charged on local shores with counselling, procuring and commanding Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016. Narinedatt’s battered and bloody body was found on the Number 72 Village public road clad in just his trousers while his body bore apparent marks of violence.