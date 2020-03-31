Man remanded for allegedly lashing stepfather to the head

Twenty-six-year-old Darren Simpson of 8 Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown was yesterday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Simpson, a construction worker is charged for attempting to kill his stepfather.

It is alleged that on March 24, 2020, at Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, Simpson caused grievous bodily harm to Morris Hinds.

The defendant was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, the defendant and the virtual complainant had a misunderstanding and about 08:00hrs, while Hinds was leaving for work, Simpson threatened to kill him.

When Hinds returned home around 21:15hrs, Simpson approached him from behind while he was exiting his vehicle and dealt him a lash to his head with a piece of wood.

An alarm was raised and Hinds was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted in a critical condition.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Simpson was later arrested and subsequently charged for the offence.

Police prosecutor Matthews, made objections to bail being granted to Simpson based on the serious nature of the offence and the fact that the victim is still hospitalised in a serious condition.

It was highlighted in court by the defendant’s sister that he [Simpson] would normally smoke a lot and that would cause him to behave in a violent manner.

Simpson then became annoyed with his sister and chased her out of the courtroom.

After listening to the prosecutor and the defendant’s sister, Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 7, 2020.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered that a psychiatric evaluation to be conducted on the defendant.