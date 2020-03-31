Guyanese boxer Jermaine “El LoCo” King wins fight in Mexico

Latest update March 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s United States based Guyanese Super middleweight boxer, Jermaine “El LoCo” King, won his recent fight which took place on March 14, 2020 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.
King stopped Mexican Javier Alejandro Sahagun with a vicious left Hook, straight right attack in the 1st Round of a scheduled 6 rounder.
In photo Jermaine “El LoCo” King has his hands raised following the win in Mexico.
