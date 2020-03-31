Cow nah kay weh he drop he load

Dem boys know dat when cow ah guh’ slaatta house, him nah kay weh ee drop he load. The Man wah part de Red Sea seeing the end of he political career and he nah kay wah he seh.

Dem boys seh wah supposed to come out he behind, ah come out of he mouth. He talkin’ tupidness’. He call fuh international investigation into foreign interference in the elections. Dem boys thought was only Rum-jaattan deh pon dem tupidness’. Dem didn’t know it was also the Man who part the Red Sea.

Rum-jaattan did want investigation into Russian interference in de elections. Dem boys had to remind he dat is he is the one who have to investigate. Dem boys ask he why he didn’t do it all along.

The man who part the Red Sea foget’ dat the Cold-ation sehing dat dem win the elections. Well if dem win the elections, how come he want investigation into interference?

Dem boys want know if dis is the next plot in de drama over the elections. Dem boys asking if dis thing gon stretch out and if de world will find a vaccine for the coronavirus before we know who is the President-elect of Guyana.

The Man who part the Red Sea should ‘kancentrate’ on the coronavirus. Dem boys want ask he, how come is only 46 people get tested suh far and the country gat more than 1,700 testing kits. Dem wan know why the Red Sea Man nah calling for an investigation into testing fuh the virus.

Dem boys hear dat Guyana come up with a new way to test for the virus. Dem boys hear how nuff pharmacies run out of thermometers. And suh dem recommend dat persons with a fever insert 3 dry grains of corn into the sick person’s behind. If pop-corn comes out, call the COVID 19 hotline immediately.

Better yet, call the Man who part the Red Sea because he could do with some corn so dat instead of crap coming out he mouth, it gon come out the same place weh it does be ejected from dem cows who going slaatta house.

Talk half and pray dat de Man who part the Red Sea nah go guh moo moo too.