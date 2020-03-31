CCJ closed until further notice due to COVID-19

Due to the fluid environment caused by the COVID-19, a pandemic which has created ripple effects worldwide, the Caribbean Court of Justice, which is housed in Trinidad and Tobago, has closed its offices. The closure, which was put into effect yesterday, will last until further notice.

“We remain guided by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and stand in solidarity with the Caribbean as we work together to overcome this global pandemic. We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time,” the CCJ said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the court was keen to note that e-filing via CURIA is operational. Library queries can be emailed to [email protected] and general queries can be forwarded to [email protected]