APOLOGY

Mar 31, 2020

Kaieteur News inadvertently published a 9”x 3” advertisement on Sunday March 29, 2020 that was requested to be cancelled. We sincerely apologise to Demerara Distillers Limited and all the stakeholders involved for this error and any inconvenience caused.
By order of
Management of National Media and Publishing Company (Kaieteur News)

