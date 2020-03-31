Amidst COVID-19 pandemic… WHO issues guidelines to maintain essential healthcare

Latest update March 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
As the world continues to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has published guidelines to help countries balance their response to the virus while maintaining the delivery of essential healthcare services.
According to a Department of Public Information bulletin, Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in an update yesterday noted that the virus has placed a strain on the health systems around the world with the increasing demand for health services.
“Previous outbreaks have demonstrated that when health systems are overwhelmed, deaths due to vaccine-preventable and treatable conditions increase dramatically,” he said, adding that even in the middle of a global crisis, essential health services must continue. “Babies are still being born, vaccines must still be delivered, and people still need life-saving treatment for a range of other diseases,” he said.
According to the WHO Director-General, the guidelines include, “a set of targeted, immediate actions to re-organise and maintain access to high-quality essential health services, including routine vaccination; care during pregnancy and childbirth; treatment for infectious and non-communicable diseases and mental health conditions; blood services, and more.”
This, he explained, includes ensuring an adequate health workforce to deal with the many health needs other than COVID-19. It will help countries manage the rise in COVID-19 cases while maintaining essential services.
The WHO has also published a detailed, practical manual on how to establish and manage treatment centres for COVID-19. This guide covers three major interventions: how to set up screening and triage at health facilities, using a repurposed building or a tent; how to set up community facilities to care for mild patients; how to set up a treatment centre, by repurposing hospital wards or entire hospitals, or by setting up a new hospital in a tent.
Dr. Ghebreyesus underscored that in addition to having adequate health facilities, the viability of supplies of diagnostics, protective equipment and other medical supplies in a country, is vital in the fight against this pandemic.
The Director-General called for increased production and free movement of essential health products along with equitable distribution of those products, based on need with specific attention being paid to low- and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Mar 31, 2020By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s sprint ace, Akeem Stewart, in a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport has announced that since the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will not be contested until next summer, he...
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 30, 2020
Mar 30, 2020
In the course of my newspaper career spanning 31 years, I have examined the philosophical pursuit to define moral values.... more
There are about 25 countries severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The United States, the world’s most powerful... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 20 March 2020, a reckless and irresponsible General Assembly (GA) was held by the Organization... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]