US Embassy sends over 800 American citizens home from Guyana in two weeks

– in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The United States Embassy in Georgetown announced on Saturday that it had already helped over 800 US citizens and their families to reach the US safely in the last two weeks, and that it will continue to assist where needed.

The Embassy has already provided a procedure for citizens living in Guyana who want to return home.

“The State Department is rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day, all over the world. The US Government has no higher duty than to protect American citizens,” it said on its Facebook page.

Only recently, it stated its intention to help facilitate travel for US citizens on an Eastern Airlines flight slated to have left Cheddi Jagan International Airport to Miami, last Saturday afternoon.

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch recently released a statement, telling all Americans in Guyana how hard the embassy has been working to assist those who would like to return home.

“Our diplomats and Guyanese colleagues at the US embassy in Georgetown are working around the clock to help US citizens in Guyana who need assistance at this historic time in our world’s history,” she said.

Further, Lynch noted that Guyana has closed its airspace until April 1, 2020.

Despite this, the Embassy has been working with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to get special permissions for certain flights.

“I would just like to thank both Guyana’s Civil Aviation Authority and Eastern Airlines in making these flights available to US citizens,” Lynch said.

Lynch also took the opportunity to draw attention to the public ordinance issued by President Granger, which grants authority to the Ministry of Public Health to take strong measures for the prevention and control of COVID-19.

She urged strongly that Americans follow the laws and directives established by the Ministry at this time.

“I strongly encourage all US citizens in Guyana to practice social distancing and follow the Ministry of Public Health guidelines to stay healthy.”

“Please take them seriously.”

Guyana has so far recorded 8 cases of COVID-19, with one death.

As of a 4:40 pm CNN update yesterday, there had been 135,856 cases of COVID-19 detected in the US, with 2,391 deaths. Cases have been recorded in virtually every US state.