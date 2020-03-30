THE WAKE UP CALL

DEAR EDITOR,

Coronavirus or better known as COVID-19 is a wakeup call to the entire world. We are rightfully scared, confused and worried about the future because no one has the answer to this crisis which is affecting every aspect of normal life and it seems to be getting worse. We are scrambling to find a cure or solution to come back to normal life and courting every glimmer of hope in our desperation to come out with some news of comfort, but, so far, we are still in the dark.

In the beginning, Mr. Mike Pence, the vice president of the great power of U.S.A., said, “we are putting all the resources of our nation to fight this situation.” I listened to him but knew that his powerful claim lacked the power to deliver. By now we all realize that all the resources of the entire universe combined stand helpless to combat this universal crisis.

We are finally realizing that this virus is greater than our ability to respond and no one knows if he or she will survive until there is a cure and as a result most of us are now accepting that God is the answer but because we are so accustomed to putting science and technology to work, we are not focusing on the One who can speak to it and dismiss its presence.

I am not a theologian, but any reasonable person can understand that every leader of the world need to tell his or her nation to cry out to God but we are so proud that we prefer to live in our stress. Sending messages on Whatsapp, Facebook, Tweet, radio, TV or email is okay but appealing to God for relief should never be an option or last resort.

My dear fellow human being of different race, colour and culture, this is my message to you: God has gotten our attention. God is real and He is not a religion. He is holy and merciful. He welcomes us into his presence and I invite everyone to make good use of this opportunity, but we need to prepare ourselves to come into His holy presence for our prayers to be accepted.

The bible says: “Isaiah 59: 2 But your sins have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear. Psalm 66: 18 If I regard sin in my heart, the Lord would not hear me.”

Oh! You are now saying what the bible says. Why should I accept the bible? Now, let us reason this whole situation outside of the bible. No one is an angel and that includes you and me. We are all sinners with thoughts, desires and motives that do not please God. Do you think that you and I can come to God in our sinful state and place our order like we do on Amazon or at the restaurant? Do you think you and I will be accepted in our sinful state into God’s holy presence? Don’t you think it is only reasonable to appreciate and understand that we need to confess our sins and repent to come into His presence? Will God forgive me and listen to me? Of course He will and you will be happy that you asked.

Yes, this is a wake up call and I call on the entire world to. WAKE UP AND PRAY.

Harold Beharry