Region Six health officials await COVID-19 test results on ailing retired nurse

Health Officials in Region Six are awaiting the results on tests carried out on a remigrant nurse from New Amsterdam, who is suspected to have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Director of Health in Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens told Kaieteur News that he is awaiting results on samples which were forwarded to the National Public Health Laboratory.

The Regional Health Director said that once the results are known, officials from the Ministry of Health will reveal the findings.

“As it stands we have taken as many precautions as possible since the case was reported.”

Stephens noted that in addition to the nurse, the Region has six other persons, who have been in contact with the patient including persons from her household, under observation.

“Those persons were placed in self -isolation but they are being monitored on an hourly basis by surveillance officers.”

The retired nurse is said to have recently travelled to New York to attend the funeral of her brother. She became ill after she returned to New Amsterdam and was in the care of a close relative.

The relative decided to call the New Amsterdam Hospital after the woman’s condition worsened.

An ambulance came and the ailing woman was taken to a health facility for treatment. She remains under observation.

Meanwhile, a voice note which was circulated to Kaieteur News related that the nurse (name given) would usually spend six month in Guyana and six months abroad. She recently returned home from New York and fell ill. As her condition worsened, a relative called the hotline number as advised by the Ministry of Public Health but the numbers rang out.

As a result, contact was made with the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Soon after, an ambulance and health workers, dressed in protective gear arrived and took the nurse away.

According to the information contained in the voice note, the nurse‘s condition is even more troubling since she belongs to one of the largest church denominations in New Amsterdam.

She might have been in contact with those persons.

A cousin, who stays with her, goes to another large denomination and another family to another large church as well.

“These are three big denominations in New Amsterdam. The fact that they may have come into contact with members is scary. Then a young boy that would be with her, his mother has a hair salon in the market… then there are the folks in the scheme, also her driver who lived in Town Council Scheme… so we are in a mess.”

They may have to lock down the entire block as another occupant of the house is a fireman. We are in a mess, pray for us. God alone knows,” the voice note added.

In the meantime, the MoPH has confirmed that Guyana has three new cases of COVID-19. This brings the number of cases confirmed here to eight, inclusive of one death – Patient Zero.

Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence during her daily COVID-19 update done via Facebook live stream noted the total number of persons who have been tested has moved from 39 to 44.

“With regard to persons in institutional quarantine, the number is now 32, while the number of persons on home quarantine has not changed. Six persons are now in institutional isolation by the Ministry, and the Ministry continues to offer psychosocial support for those in need of these services,” said the Minister.

Regarding the country’s health capacity, the Minister said that in addition to the four facilities, which are ready to provide services for 350 persons, all regions now have capacity centrally to cater for an additional 134 persons.

Further, the Minister updated the public on measures undertaken to safeguard the prisons and elderly homes.

She noted that recognizing the vulnerability of these groups, Infection Control measures are already being instituted and monitoring is ongoing.

According to the Minister too, the regional task force has been established and sensitisation sessions continue with business places, banks and other stakeholders.