New Amsterdam goes on partial lockdown today

– churches, bars, rum shops, beauty parlours ordered closed

– residents must be off main roads by 7.00 p.m

Churches, entertainment and drinking spots, and beauty salons in New Amsterdam, Berbice will be closed from today, and residents must clear all main roads by seven PM.

That’s the order that has come from the New Amsterdam Town Council, which is putting the township into partial lock-down mode to keep its citizens safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

And officials have warned that “the Guyana Police Force will be informed, to take necessary action,” with those who fail to comply with the new guidelines.

Among its measures, the Council has also ordered that restaurants close off their delivery services by 16:00 hrs. For the open markets, owners are urged to close by 16:30 hrs. Pharmacies will be closed at 18:00 hrs.

One of the busiest streets in the heart of NA has been ordered closed, with sanitization of the main shopping area to commence on Tuesday.

The major market located in the commercial hub of the township will be closed at noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Markets will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Only persons selling essential products, such as vegetables and meat, will be allowed to vend in the market.

The New Amsterdam Municipal Business Complex will also be closed today for sanitization.

The monthly outreach at the New Amsterdam Post office on April 1 for pensioners has been “cancelled” until further notice.

Prior to this, businesses were ordered closed by 18.00 hrs and pharmacies by 20.00 hrs.

Meanwhile, the Council is advising residents to promote healthy practices in the home and to boost their immune systems by eating lots of fruits.

The new measures come in the wake of concerns of the possible infection of an elderly woman in the township.

On Friday, the 75-year-old and some family members were placed in quarantine after she reportedly exhibited symptoms of the novel corona virus.

She had returned from overseas on March 17.

Meanwhile in Corriverton, the Mayor and Town Council has ordered that the market there will operate until noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The market will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays, which have been set aside for sanitizing.

On Saturdays the market will operate as normal. The Rose Hall Town Council is yet to reveal their plan.