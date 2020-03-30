In Memoriam

DEAR EDITOR,

Since the beginning of the year, there have been several articles/letters in the media about people who have made a sterling contribution to Guyana but have, sadly, “passed on.” Permit me to add the following whom I remember fondly.

* Mrs Marjorie Carr. She was a teacher with a long and distinguished career. She was principal at Christ Church Secondary School, Georgetown, for many years. Many young lives were touched, and no doubt improved, by the dedication of this lady. She was married to Bill Carr of UG fame and was buried in June 2019 in the USA.

* Mr Oswald Kendal. He too was principal at Christ Church Secondary School. He went on to a senior post in the Ministry of Education where he co-authored the broad and varied curriculum used today in Guyana’s schools.

Of quick and ready smile, he assisted many young teachers to climb the professional ladder. His students, lovingly but irreverently, called him, “Shaft,” in a nod to the good looking, well-dressed actor in the eponymous “blacksploitation” films of the 70’s.

He was buried in November in the St James-the -Less Anglican churchyard, Kitty, Georgetown.

*Father Keith Hardless. This English Roman Catholic priest made Guyana his home. He was parish priest at St. Teresa’s RC, Campbellville, for many years. During that time he worked hard to develop the St Winefride’s catholic primary school, Newtown. People of all faiths and none would receive a sympathetic ear and a helping hand from him.

He once joked that the people of Kitty, C/Ville, Newtown, often mis-pronounced his name “heartless,” but after he underwent major surgery for a heart attack they realised that he indeed had a heart.

In spite of his declining health, he moved on to the Mount Carmel RC church at Meadow Bank, where he died last October. He was cremated and his ashes are kept in Meadow Bank.

* Edward Widmer. This son of Scranton, Pennsylvania, also made Guyana his home for many years. He too was a religious man. He came to Guyana in 1970 as a “pioneer,” (i.e. missionary) of the Baha’i Faith.

Among other endeavours, he attended UG; worked with Lady Rose (wife of Sir David) at the Georgetown skin clinic, helping lepers; became a community development officer, serving on the east bank Demerara and later in the North West. Finally, he opened his own business-the Professional Guard Service. All the while he served the Baha’i Faith with the utmost dedication.

He was a great support to his wife, Ellen, who worked in physiotherapy at the Georgetown hospital and later taught Biology at UG. She also taught Literature at the School of the Nations, New Amsterdam. Their three children were born in Guyana and grew up at their home in Spaarendam, east coast Demerara.

Ultimately, this polymath moved back to the USA where he served at the Chicago office of the United Nations. He kept up a lively and informative, daily internet post in which he frequently mentioned his life and work in Guyana. He died in October 2019 after experiencing a major stroke. He was buried according to Baha’i funeral rites.

Now that they have gone to “the other Kingdom,” let us remember them with affection and pray that many more will rise up to emulate them and, like them, render service to the world of humanity.

Sincerely,

T. C.