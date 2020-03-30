Dindyal guides G Square Cavaliers to six-wicket win

A fine all-round performance from Marlon Dindyal guided G Square Cavaliers to a six-wicket victory over Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars combined when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee U19 40-over competition continued on Sunday last.

Medium pacer Marlon Dindyal picked up three wickets before returning with the bat to hit an unbeaten half century as his team inched further to a final berth.

Dindyal, a former Essequibo U15 cricketer, had Azeer Ramratan caught for three before uprooting the stumps of Nazam Mohamed without scoring to reduce Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars to 8-2.

However, Mahase Ramnarine and Ramesh Ramnarine stabilised the innings well with a third wicket stand of 45 before Ramnarine was dismissed hit-wicket off Sachin Chulai for 21 which contained two fours and a similar number of sixes.

Ramesh Ramnarine then put on 41 with Gladewin Henry on a slow track, but their resistance was ended when Ramnarine charged down the pitch to Chulai and was stumped for 30 which contained two fours.

Following his dismissal, Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars suffered a collapse as they lost Davendra Hansraj caught for 12, Kemol Harackram stumped (10), Mohan Ali caught (03) and Shahid Mohamed run out (01) before Henry was last dismissed for 20 with two fours and one six; Good Success/ Sans Souci/Jaguars were bowled out for 142 in 25.2 overs. Dindyal claimed 3-26, Ameer Mohamed 2-18 and Chulai 2-20.

Pacer Hansraj produced a fiery opening spell and could have had the breakthrough in the first over, but wicket-keeper Ramratan floored the chance after Hansraj induced Komesh Sudin to nick one that came back from outside off-stump. However, Mahase Ramnarine disturbed the stumps of Anesh Persaud, while Hansraj bowled Mohamed Ameer for one to reduce G Square Cavaliers to 15-2. But Sudin and Dindyal steadied the chase nicely with a third wicket stand of 86 with sensible batting. Sudin was removed by Ramratan for 28 with two fours before Ramnarine uprooted the stumps of Tekeshwar Nankoo for two to give his team some hope.

However, Marlon Dindyal and Andy Dindyal took their team home with an unbroken fifth wicket partnership of 31 as their team ended on 143-4 in 21.1 overs.

Dindyal hammered 10 fours and one six in a top score of 62 while Andy Dindyal made eight; Mahase Ramnarine took 2-25.

The competition is being sponsored by Star Sports, GCB, Anil Persaud and Khan’s Trading Enterprise.