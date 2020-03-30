Dem vagabonds losing faith

Dem boys seh how this coronavirus mekkin’ people lose faith. Ah man went to church yesterday. When the time come fuh give testimony, he jump up. He tell the whole church how the day before he tested positive for the coronavirus but dat he pray and the Lord answer he pray and cured him of the virus.

While the man talking, he notice the congregation getting restless. But he finish he testimony thanking the Lord fuh curing he of the coronavirus. When he finished he tried to hand the microphone to another man who been waiting to give testimony. But the other man refused to take the microphone, saying, “I have no testimony, give it to the pastor.”

The pastor turned to the man with the microphone and said, “I am not in charge of testimonies, so give it to the senior pastor.”

So the man went with the microphone to the senior pastor. The senior pastor turned to him and said, “Brother in Christ, the microphone is yours. It is a gift from the Church for your marvelous testimony. Please take it home with you!”

Dem boys seh, “Don’t lose faith. The Creator watching over everything. He knows wuh fuh do.”

Dem boys hear how dem gat lockdown in South Africa wuh start on the 26th March, 2020. Is den dem boys remember Isiah 26:20 which says, “Go home, my people and lock your doors. Hide yourself a little until the Lord’s anger has passed.”

Dem boys remember dem Sunday school lessons when they were taught how the Lord commanded ah lockdown during the Passover in Egypt…and when the Angel of Death passed over, the Israelites were protected by the blood of the Lamb.

Dem boys friend in South African remind dem how the Passover ending on 16th April, the same day that the lockdown is due to end. Dem boys know that this is no coincidence.

Dem boys say have faith in the Creator. He will protect awe during this terrible time. But do not have faith in Man because while God appoints, Man disappoints.

Dem boys disappointed with dem vagabonds in GECOM who conspiring to rig elections. Dem boys seh the Lord watching dem and deh wickedness. The righteous shall be exalted and the wicked condemned.

Tek half and leff half for dem scamps who trying to rig elections!