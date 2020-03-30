COVID-19 crisis…Some businesses hit by shortage of stocks, others closing due to lack of sales

Latest update March 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Several local businesses have been complaining of a shortage of stocks, while some are even closing due to the decline in sales following the Covid-19 outbreak.
Based on checks done by Kaieteur News, it was found that pharmacies are running out of basic supplies such as Vitamin C tablets and sanitary products such as rubbing alcohol, spirits, sanitizers, disinfecting agents among other supplies.
Popular Pharmacy Medicare has put up notices in their building that read “No Vitamin C, no Rubbing alcohol, No Lysol Sprays/wipes until further notice.”
Further, a few days ago proprietor of Gandhi’s Variety Store, Seeon Satrohan, told Kaieteur news that due to the pandemic and the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago, management is unable to source similar products from their supplier.
Additionally, several businesses around Georgetown have indicated that due to the decline in sales, they were forced to shut up shop or will be doing so soon. These include fast food outlets, roadside vendors, stores along Regent Street, restaurants and supermarkets along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara.
It was also noted that several businesses that remain open have reduced their business hours these include Survival Supermarket on Vlissengen Road. They are also not restocking perishable and slow selling items.
Mar 30, 2020A fine all-round performance from Marlon Dindyal guided G Square Cavaliers to a six-wicket victory over Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars combined when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee U19 40-over...
Mar 30, 2020
Mar 29, 2020
Mar 29, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
I will suggest to persons reading about Guyana’s future and the current election depravities to digest the AFC column... more
The PNCR, the only substantive political force in the APNU, is locked into the past at a time when it should be reorganizing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 20 March 2020, a reckless and irresponsible General Assembly (GA) was held by the Organization... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]