COVID-19 crisis…Some businesses hit by shortage of stocks, others closing due to lack of sales

Mar 30, 2020 News 0

Several local businesses have been complaining of a shortage of stocks, while some are even closing due to the decline in sales following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Notices on display at Medicare Pharmacy.

Based on checks done by Kaieteur News, it was found that pharmacies are running out of basic supplies such as Vitamin C tablets and sanitary products such as rubbing alcohol, spirits, sanitizers, disinfecting agents among other supplies.
Popular Pharmacy Medicare has put up notices in their building that read “No Vitamin C, no Rubbing alcohol, No Lysol Sprays/wipes until further notice.”
Further, a few days ago proprietor of Gandhi’s Variety Store, Seeon Satrohan, told Kaieteur news that due to the pandemic and the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago, management is unable to source similar products from their supplier.
Additionally, several businesses around Georgetown have indicated that due to the decline in sales, they were forced to shut up shop or will be doing so soon. These include fast food outlets, roadside vendors, stores along Regent Street, restaurants and supermarkets along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara.
It was also noted that several businesses that remain open have reduced their business hours these include Survival Supermarket on Vlissengen Road. They are also not restocking perishable and slow selling items.

