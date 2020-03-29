To recognize the legitimacy of the govt., a recount must be conducted – Canadian Minister

“We believe a recount of the ballots is necessary to ensure every vote is counted. The will of the people must be respected for Canada to recognize the legitimacy of a duly elected government.”

These were the very stern and damning words put forward yesterday by Canadian Diplomat, Assistant Deputy Minister, Michael Grant, via his Twitter account.

Grant, who is also a Director of Research at The Conference Board of Canada, disclosed that his nation was “closely monitoring” the legal proceedings related to Guyana’s elections.

The Conference Board of Canada is a Canadian not-for-profit think tank dedicated to researching and analyzing economic trends, as well as organizational performance and public policy issues. Describing itself as “objective” and “non-partisan”, the Conference Board of Canada claims not to lobby for special interests.

Grant has joined the plethora of diplomats from the local and international communities, who have called for a national recount before any political party that contested in the March 2 General and Regional Elections is sworn in. Opposing parties stated that the District Four results that were produced were fraudulent and have requested a national recount.

The United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union have all threatened to impose sanctions against Guyana if a President is sworn in on the basis of fraudulent results.