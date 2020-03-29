Latest update March 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

To recognize the legitimacy of the govt., a recount must be conducted – Canadian Minister

Mar 29, 2020 News 0

“We believe a recount of the ballots is necessary to ensure every vote is counted. The will of the people must be respected for Canada to recognize the legitimacy of a duly elected government.”

Canadian Diplomat, Assistant Deputy Minister, Michael Grant.

These were the very stern and damning words put forward yesterday by Canadian Diplomat, Assistant Deputy Minister, Michael Grant, via his Twitter account.
Grant, who is also a Director of Research at The Conference Board of Canada, disclosed that his nation was “closely monitoring” the legal proceedings related to Guyana’s elections.
The Conference Board of Canada is a Canadian not-for-profit think tank dedicated to researching and analyzing economic trends, as well as organizational performance and public policy issues. Describing itself as “objective” and “non-partisan”, the Conference Board of Canada claims not to lobby for special interests.
Grant has joined the plethora of diplomats from the local and international communities, who have called for a national recount before any political party that contested in the March 2 General and Regional Elections is sworn in. Opposing parties stated that the District Four results that were produced were fraudulent and have requested a national recount.
The United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union have all threatened to impose sanctions against Guyana if a President is sworn in on the basis of fraudulent results.

More in this category

Sports

Former Pele Captain succumbs to Covid-19

Former Pele Captain succumbs to Covid-19

Mar 29, 2020

Georgetown Football Association (GFA) club, Pele FC, are in mourning following the untimely death of one of their founding members and former Captain, Wendell Manifold, who was a fatality of the...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians The early days of West Indies cricket

What cricket means to West Indians The early days...

Mar 29, 2020

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed season

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed

Mar 28, 2020

Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says life in B’ce is not normal as people stay off streets

Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says...

Mar 28, 2020

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Mar 28, 2020

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at Vryman’s Erving, NA

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at...

Mar 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019