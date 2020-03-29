Play your part!

The nonchalance with which Guyanese are going about their daily business does not suggest that the country is taking the Coronavirus threat seriously. The past week, it was business as usual in our towns and communities. This approach will not suppress the spread of this deadly virus, which has caused more than 28,000 deaths thus far worldwide.

The government has issued advisories to the public but is distracted by the country’s ongoing political crisis. The limited testing, which has been done does not provide a true picture of the virus’ spread. Things may be far worse than they appear. We may have already crossed the ‘red line’.

Kaieteur News calls on Guyanese to take immediate action to practice social distancing and the personal hygiene measures recommended.

A national lockdown is necessary. Businesses which do not provide non-essential services should be closed immediately. A curfew from 8 am to 6 pm each day should be imposed. Bars, casinos and gambling places should be closed all day. Public gatherings, including religious services or sporting events, of more than 10 persons should be prohibited. This is a necessary sacrifice, which has to be made if we are to survive this pandemic.

Guyana’s ailing health system is incapable of coping with a mass outbreak of the virus. Guyana will not survive such an outbreak. Let us take action now to stop the spread of this virus before it is too late! Play your part now!