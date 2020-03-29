Man, who challenged Region 4 declaration, commits suicide

Reaaz Holladar, the private citizen who filed for a court injunction to challenge the credibility of the District Four results declaration, has reportedly committed suicide.

Kaieteur News was informed that Holladar shot himself to the head in full view of his wife and security guard at around 04:55 hours yesterday.

It was reported that the incident took place at his Prashad Nagar apartment building allegedly after he got into a heated argument with his wife.

A Senior Police Official has disclosed that police have obtained CCTV footage of the shooting and are in the process of reviewing such.

Holladar was also the driver of Former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall. Nandlall was also representing him in the High Court case which blocked the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from making an official declaration for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

On his Facebook page, Nandlall wrote: “It is with profound sadness that I confirm that Reaaz Holladar, my driver for several years, died this morning at or about 4:00 am.”

“From all indications, he committed suicide. He was a loyal and dedicated employee. He has left to mourn a wife and two sons. With his family, I mourn his loss.”

Investigations are ongoing.