Linden Chamber of Commerce welcomes curfew – Mayor addresses ‘lockdown’ fears

The Linden Chamber of Commerce through its President, Victor Fernandes, has welcomed plans to implement curfew in the mining town. The announced action will be implemented by the Linden Mayor and Town Council in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council and its stakeholders.

Mayor Waneka Arrindell, along with the Chamber President, have also sought to dispel rumours of a lockdown, stressing that the curfew approach has been taken to help ward, as far as possible, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“Let me clear the air and announce that there is no lockdown but rather a curfew… so for those who are peddling the rumour we are asking that you desist. The municipality has the authority to implement the curfew considering the situation,” Mayor Arrindell said.

According to Fernandes too, several Chamber members have expressed satisfaction with the planned measures. He said that the Chamber believes that this should have been implemented earlier but noted that there is no time like the present. “This should have been done earlier as we recognise that the public has not come to grips with the urgency and impact of the virus. This is serious times and we as a Chamber recognise that it has the potential of wiping out not only ultimately several businesses but lives. As such, stringent measures have to be put in place,” he said.

The Chamber President said that while several businesses are firmly in support of the decision, there are some small businesses that continue to exploit the opportunity that presents itself. He warned that there is no sense in making an extra dollar at the expense of lives or persons becoming infected, adding that businesses must recognise that if they support the action, it will result in persons being forced to remain at home. “The reality is that if businesses choose not to open, how would the public come out as they would have no way to dine and congregate and that is why we as a Chamber firmly support this decision as a simple

drive around and you would be shocked to see that several businesses are operating as if nothing is wrong,” he said.

It is the Chamber President’s belief that there are some bars and restaurant owners who are encouraging the negative behaviour. Noting that several persons are still ignorant of COVID-19 and its far-reaching effects, he noted that the Chamber continues to call for increased public education.

He stressed that leaving the residents to Facebook and the misinformation being shared by some persons will do more harm to the region than good. “We are seeking to ensure that as a region, we come together to address this situation so that at the end, we can succeed together, thus reducing the infections and possible deaths.”

He added, “The reality is that we are all exposed and with the curfew being implemented, it will serve to better help us. While it’s obvious that there are still some loopholes, we are satisfied that the initiative being taken by the Mayor is one that should be emulated throughout Guyana.”

As such, Fernandes said, “I therefore urge that various Chambers of Commerce around Guyana encourage their respective municipalities to adopt similar measures adding that while “Money is the number one priority of any businessman, the well-being of customers is of paramount importance.”

Stating that the Chamber will play a meaningful role in tackling the disease through the implementation of measures, the Chamber President spoke of plans to partner with other stakeholders to ensure that a command centre along with the establishment of hotline numbers to facilitate 24 hours monitoring of the situation.

He gave the commitment for the Chamber to ensure requests made to private entities, such as GTT and DIGICEL, to lend valuable assistance through the provision of handsets for the command centre. “The Chamber will help, we recognise that the squeeze will be significant for some, but he assured businesses and residents that the situation requires their understanding and patience during this difficult period. ‘We can all get through this once we band together, understanding that what may seem simple can and will save your life and those also of your family,” he added.