Helping to churn out timely and credible diagnoses… Laboratory Director, Dr. Pheona Mohamed-Rambaran, is a ‘Special Person’

By Sharmain Grainger

With the advent of COVID-19, there is no single field of professionals across the globe whose services are more in demand today than health care workers.

Although merely armed with personal protective gear and medical supplies, they can still be described as the defenders of nations, entrusted with the, by no means small, task of helping to quell the spread of a disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The virus has proven to be especially contagious ever since it was detected back in December of last year in Wuhan, China.

As it stands today, the number of infected persons across more than 190 countries has surpassed 400,000 and the death toll is upwards of 18,000. The impact of the disease has sparked a global economic downturn, with countries moving to close borders and activate curfews and other measures to promote social distancing, a recommendation that has been fronted by many health experts as a key factor in the fight against the pandemic.

But even with all precautions taken, including those good hygienic practices [that have been preached over the years but not necessarily adhered to by all], health care workers cannot afford to relent, not even in the face of a disease that could mortally infect a weakened immune system. Health care workers, therefore, must valiantly continue to wage war with the common aim of ensuring that humanity is not forced into premature extinction.

BORN TO HEAL

Among those who recognise all too well the important role of health workers at this juncture of our existence, is a medical practitioner by the name of Pheona Mohamed-Rambaran.

A medical practitioner, or simply a doctor, is a professional who practices medicine which is concerned with promoting, maintaining, or restoring health through the study, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of disease, injury and other physical and mental impairments.

Many of us already knew the qualities of a medical practitioner. However, an interesting fact that is becoming all too clear these days is that in addition to being among the most sought after professionals, medical practitioners have never been at more risk in executing the very duties they vowed to fulfill without fail and to the best of their abilities.

But Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran, perhaps much like some of her colleagues currently in the health sector, might have been prepping their whole lives for such a time as this.

Reflecting recently on how she ventured into the field of medicine, she recalled being inflicted with a tenacious desire to become a doctor. The desire was soon complemented with a conviction that convinced her that “I can make a difference to the health of someone”, and this she caressed to the point of fruition.

Moreover, it certainly wasn’t an overnight decision to venture into the arena of health care. In fact, according to our ‘Special Person’, the desire to make people’s health better started way back when she was just a tot.

FORMATIVE YEARS

On March 5, 1976, a newborn registered as Pheona Mohamed, was ushered into the world, representing the first of two children procreated by the union of Faizul Mohamed [aka Mike], an electrician, and his wife Chanderdai called Padma, a teacher who taught at the Ketley Primary School for much of her career.

Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran has vivid memories of growing up in Middleton Street, Campbellville, in the capital city. As a young girl, she attended the very school her mother taught at for many years, before she commenced her secondary education at the Saint Joseph High School where she completed her CXCs. However, it was over at Saint Stanislaus College she opted to complete her ‘A’ Levels. Throughout her schooling years, reading was our ‘Special Person’s’ favourite pastime.

It might have been during one of her many reading adventures that a young Pheona was first hit with a defining epiphany – she wanted to become a doctor more than anything else in the world.

“I knew I wanted to be a doctor since I was in Prep A. I am passionate about this field. I enjoy helping people, and I get a feeling of joy and satisfaction every time I help a patient,” Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran divulged.

As she reflected on her journey to joining the medical fraternity, she recalled, “I initially wanted to specialise in Paediatrics, but after graduating from Medicine and completing internship, there were no local residency programmes in Guyana, so I started working as a Government Medical Officer [GMO] in the Paediatric Department of the Georgetown Public Hospital.”

Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran pursued and completed a Diploma in Medical Technology programme at the University of Guyana [UG] in 1996, and then went on to complete the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery [MBBS] also at UG in 2002. In 2016, she completed a Master of Science Degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

ROLE MODELS

As fate would have it, as she worked as a GMO in the Paediatric Department, a vacancy presented itself for someone to manage the Medical Laboratory of the public hospital. Being the holder of a Diploma in Medical Technology and with her MBBS qualification in hand, Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran recalled being a successful candidate for the position. With outstanding leadership qualities, it wasn’t long after that she was elevated to Laboratory Director, a position she has skillfully held down for the past 13 years.

Reflecting on the way things panned out for her professionally, Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran disclosed, “I believe my drive to choose this career path was always from within. I am a caring, empathetic and helpful person who hates to see suffering, so I believe it was my calling to become a doctor.”

When asked about the importance of her work in the grand scheme of health care, she proudly quipped, “I believe my work is very important. I lead the Laboratory Professionals, who are the key persons working behind the scenes to perform test on samples to guide patient diagnosis and monitoring. My leadership ensures the Medical Laboratory at GPHC is functioning to serve the people of Guyana 24/7,” she asserted.

But even with her undying passion to practice medicine, it might have been the constant but ever-loving nudges from her parents that kept her focused over the years. Calling them her “role models”, Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran recalled how, “They made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that I received an education and supported me throughout…they always believed in me. I recall, in my childhood days, my dad saying, ‘I will drive you around when you become a doctor’. He has been able to do that, and takes great pride in doing it too,” Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran appreciatively added.

FAMILY LIFE

As part of her portfolio, Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran is required to address with alacrity any, and all, concerns the Medical Laboratory at GPHC may have at just about any time of the day or night. But although work can prove to be tedious at times, Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran confided, “I do my best to have family time. During the week it’s difficult, but on weekends, I dedicate time to have meals, catch a movie, or play a game of Scrabble with my family.”

She is a loving wife to Dr. Navindranauth Rambaran, and together, they have three beautiful daughters – Alliana, 14, Amisha, 11, and 10-year-old Annabelle.

Stressing the importance of unwavering family support, Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran chronicled a typical working day, which usually gets kicked into motion when she and her husband awake to the chirping of birds at their Eccles, East Bank Demerara home at around 05:30 hours.

“We prepare breakfast and lunch and are ready to leave home at 07:00 hours. We drop our kids off and head into work usually by 07:55 hours,” said Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran, who sometimes has to engage her almost superhuman abilities to ensure operational and technical issues are addressed in a timely manner.

As her professionalism builds momentum, during the course of the day, she is sometimes required to head to the classroom to passionately impart knowledge to medical students and residents. By the time the sun begins to set, she routinely reverts to her “mommy duties” which includes, picking up the kids from school, helping them with homework and preparing dinner.

Despite all the twists, turns and sometimes uncertainties of some days, Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran has no qualms with the many life experiences that have been tossed her way. In fact, were she given the chance, she would repeat every step with exactitude, as she is convinced that over the years, they have helped in some way or the other to better the land of her birth.

“I love my country and I want to continue to contribute to its development. I love my people, the freedom, the sunshine, family and friends too,” said Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran, who, interestingly enough, finds joy in cooking, sewing and a challenging game of Scrabble. She also recently started to dabble in a bit of painting as a favourite pastime.

Although many can easily conclude that she is an accomplished and impactful being with a great deal to offer, Dr. Mohamed-Rambaran assures that this could not have been the case had her professionalism not been built on a foundation of hard work and discipline. According to her, since nothing in life comes easy, “it is important to have goals and persevere until they are achieved”.

For staying true to the message that she preaches, today we at Kaieteur News are pleased to name Dr. Pheona Mohamed-Rambaran our ‘Special Person’ of the week.