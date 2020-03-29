GNBS – WE OPENED OUR DOOR THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO!

Established under the Standards Act No. 11 of 1984, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) first opened its doors as the National Standards Body of Guyana in March 1985. For the past 35 years, the GNBS has worked with the vision to improve the quality of goods and services in Guyana, while focusing primarily on the development of National Standards to meet the needs of various sectors and the protection of all consumers.

Today, it continues to facilitate the development of National Standards utilised by a wide range of stakeholders. However, the range of services offered has widened significantly. The focus has increased towards the promotion and establishment of a broader framework for quality referred to as the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI). The NQI comprises several key pillars including Standards Development, Metrology, Conformity Assessment (Inspection, Testing, and Certification) and Accreditation.

For Metrology (the science of measurement), the GNBS is recognised as the National Measurement Institute (NMI) and is mandated under the Weights and Measures Act of 1981 and its amendment of 1997 to ensure that all weighing and measuring devices used in trade are verified.

To adequately and effectively fulfill its mandate under the two aforementioned Acts, the GNBS has had to be in a constant state of evolution. The premise of this evaluation is on the changing needs of stakeholders, changes in technology, and the adoption of new international best practices. Today these changes, coupled with the need to fully establish an effective NQI framework, have resulted in the delivery of the following core services by the GNBS to its stakeholders: Standards Development, Training and Consultancy, Certification, Verification, Calibration and Testing, and Product Inspections.

Internally, to ensure stakeholders’ satisfaction, the human resource capabilities of the organisation were developed over the years through training and other human resource interventions. Also, systems had to be continuously improved for efficiency and effectiveness. Currently, the GNBS is internationally certified to the Quality Management System Standard ISO 9001:2015, which helps the organisation to effectively manage its risks and satisfy its customers.

Externally, over the years, the GNBS has been constantly involved in the establishment of national, regional and international relationships with organisations, which could support the realization of its mandate, including the International Standardization Organisation (ISO), ASTM International and the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ). Additionally, the GNBS has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with local Regulatory Bodies and has been collaborating with Private Sector Groups. Further, the Bureau has embarked on crucial marketing and communication initiatives to promote its services, including establishing a strong social media presence and conducting stakeholder lectures and regional outreaches.

Most recently, the Government of Guyana has identified the Guyana National Bureau of Standards as the sole agency that will be present when petroleum produced by ExxonMobil and its partners is measured and it will also be responsible for testing the measuring equipment; a key role in the budding oil and gas sector.

Branch offices were also established in some of the key Administrative Regions of Guyana including Regions 2, 3, 6 and 9, to ensure access to some of the GNBS’ core services.

As it celebrates 35 years as a National Standards Body, the GNBS is pleased with the strides that have been made in ensuring that stakeholders have access to and use standards to ensure the availability of quality goods and services and a strengthened measurement system in Guyana. As the Premier Institution for Standards and Quality in Guyana, the GNBS will continue to fulfill its mission to establish the NQI through partnerships towards the socio-economic development of our country and the protection of consumers.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0062, 219-0065 or 219-0069, email: [email protected] or WhatsApp: (592) 692-GNBS (4627)

