Dem visa gone for good!

Dem boys began supporting de “Hey Heff See” from the start. Dem fall fuh all dem sweet talk dem use to throw at Guyana. De one thing dem boys didn’t like was when dem team up wid de “Hap New”.

Rum-Jaattan tell dem boys how once the “Hap New” get out ah line, de “Hey Heff See” will use dem seats in parliament and join wid the PPP/C to throw dem out and call fresh elections.

He seh how the “Hey Heff See” is for accountability, transparency and against corruption. Dem boys believe he!

Dem boys didn’t know dat some ah dem in the “Hey Heff See” did hungry – hungry for money and power. When dem get in office, dem join with the scamps to do wuss than them rapscallions in the PPP.

A con-traactor send dem wan letter demanding US$ 8M. Dem pay it right off without a blink. Is then dem boys know dat dey rotten. Now dem have fuh go to the World Bank to borrow US$5M fuh fight Coronavirus.

Dem boys know some of them gat problem with de eye. But dem boys hear dat one of dem went and fix he own in China but like the surgery affect he memory because he go in Palm Court and forget he haversack. Dem boys peep wah been inside.

Dem boys seh dat when Charrandass used to criticize the PPP/C, dem “Hey Heff See” other boys been like he and call he Charran-the-dass but when he vote against dem, he was Charran-rass.

Is like how dem calling the boss man Glenn-Rass because he give dem a piece of he mouth fuh de scampishness.

Dem boys seh dat PNC gat “Hey Heff See” so bassodee dat dem can’t even count. Dem can’t find half of 65; dem shoulda ask dem grand picknee. Dem shame the country by having the CCJ instruct dem how fuh do calculation.

Now it look like dem gat problem with deh mouth. Dem nah saying nothing much. The one man who brave enough was Dominic. He tell dem dat who vex vex dat he ain’t tekkin Mingo numbers. He talk the right thing.

But like Rum-Jaattan hearing gone because when he talk, he talk bare dotishness.

He seh dat how the Russians come here fuh rig the elections. Dem boys din know dat Guyana gat electronic voting system fuh the Russians to hack. But is so when yuh nah thinking straight.

Dem boys know is nah only dem embassies will put manners pon the AFC. The Creator looking on and he see wuh dem doing. He looking too at the Claudia the Canary. She getting nuff pressure fuh sing de right tune.

Pray fuh the “Hey Heff See” sight get better; pray fuh dem find dem voice and pray dat deh memory come back!

Because dem visa go gone fuh good!