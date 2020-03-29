Curfew for E’bo Coast

The Pomeroon/Supenaam region has recently implemented a curfew along with a number of other guidelines, as it continues its fight against the Novel Coronavirus Disease [Covid-19].

Moreover, the Regional Health Emergency Committee in Region Two has implemented a number of new guidelines for members of the public which deals primarily with social distancing.

Based on information from the Committee, a curfew will now be in effect on the Essequibo Coast, which will commence from 20:00 hours [8pm] and continue until 05:00 hours [5am] daily.

Personnel delivering essential services, however, will be allowed movement.

At the same time, the Committee is advising that religious leaders minimise or stop congregating in numbers. Pensioners who will also be collecting their monthly pensions from post offices are also advised to practice social distancing and avoid clustering when collecting their pensions.

All supermarkets, pharmacies and stores, on the other hand, are to be closed at 18:00 [6pm] daily.

The new guidelines, set out by the Health Committee, will also affect persons in the transportation sector. A copy of the guidelines dealing with this read, “Taxi cars are only allowed to take two passengers… Buses and minibuses are only allowed half of the registered number of passengers… Speedboats are only allowed half of the registered number of passengers… Transport operators must sanitize their cars, buses and boats after each journey.”

Kaieteur News understands that all beaches, lakes, resorts and access to Indigenous villages are closed in the Region. Bars, rum shops, food stands and restaurants will also be closed from 6 pm daily and take away services will only be available during opening hours.

There will only be one hour of visitation for persons visiting patients at any of the Region’s hospitals.

The Committee noted too that, “only one visitor per patient” and that the visiting times at Suddie Hospital is 06:00 hours [6am] to 07:00 hours [7am], and 16:00 hours [4pm] to 17:00 hours [5pm] at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital. It has been mandated too that “All persons entering hospitals and health centres must submit themselves for screening”.