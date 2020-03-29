Latest update March 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Curfew for E’bo Coast

Mar 29, 2020 News 0

The Pomeroon/Supenaam region has recently implemented a curfew along with a number of other guidelines, as it continues its fight against the Novel Coronavirus Disease [Covid-19].

The Suddie Public Hospital

Moreover, the Regional Health Emergency Committee in Region Two has implemented a number of new guidelines for members of the public which deals primarily with social distancing.
Based on information from the Committee, a curfew will now be in effect on the Essequibo Coast, which will commence from 20:00 hours [8pm] and continue until 05:00 hours [5am] daily.
Personnel delivering essential services, however, will be allowed movement.
At the same time, the Committee is advising that religious leaders minimise or stop congregating in numbers. Pensioners who will also be collecting their monthly pensions from post offices are also advised to practice social distancing and avoid clustering when collecting their pensions.
All supermarkets, pharmacies and stores, on the other hand, are to be closed at 18:00 [6pm] daily.
The new guidelines, set out by the Health Committee, will also affect persons in the transportation sector. A copy of the guidelines dealing with this read, “Taxi cars are only allowed to take two passengers… Buses and minibuses are only allowed half of the registered number of passengers… Speedboats are only allowed half of the registered number of passengers… Transport operators must sanitize their cars, buses and boats after each journey.”
Kaieteur News understands that all beaches, lakes, resorts and access to Indigenous villages are closed in the Region. Bars, rum shops, food stands and restaurants will also be closed from 6 pm daily and take away services will only be available during opening hours.
There will only be one hour of visitation for persons visiting patients at any of the Region’s hospitals.
The Committee noted too that, “only one visitor per patient” and that the visiting times at Suddie Hospital is 06:00 hours [6am] to 07:00 hours [7am], and 16:00 hours [4pm] to 17:00 hours [5pm] at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital. It has been mandated too that “All persons entering hospitals and health centres must submit themselves for screening”.

 

More in this category

Sports

Former Pele Captain succumbs to Covid-19

Former Pele Captain succumbs to Covid-19

Mar 29, 2020

Georgetown Football Association (GFA) club, Pele FC, are in mourning following the untimely death of one of their founding members and former Captain, Wendell Manifold, who was a fatality of the...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians The early days of West Indies cricket

What cricket means to West Indians The early days...

Mar 29, 2020

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed season

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed

Mar 28, 2020

Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says life in B’ce is not normal as people stay off streets

Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says...

Mar 28, 2020

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Mar 28, 2020

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at Vryman’s Erving, NA

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at...

Mar 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019