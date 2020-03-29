Bartica teacher hacked to death in front of children – husband found with ‘self-inflicted’ wounds

By Anastacya Peters

Thirty-seven-year old Natoya Speede, a teacher of Lot 36, 6th Avenue Bartica, was on Friday hacked to death by her husband in the presence of her two children ages 17 and 11.

The incident occurred at or around 19:30hrs. The suspect, who has been identified as 39-year-old Orin King, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect got the family together under the pretext that they were going to the Bartica Airstrip for a family photo shoot.

However, mere minutes after arriving at the Airstrip, the suspect reportedly used an axe, knife and cutlass to commit the heinous act. It is not clear how the tools were transported to the scene of the crime.

After committing the act, reports suggest that Mr. King then attempted suicide by using the knife to slash himself multiple times across his abdomen and left wrists. Due to the severity of his injuries, he is presently hospitalised at the Bartica Hospital under police guard.

When contacted, Region Seven Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord, stated that it was the children who informed relatives about the incident and a report was made to the police. “After realising what had happened, the children ran away from the scene and started to contacted relatives who then contacted the police,” he revealed.

Bleeding profusely from her wounds, this publication was told Speede was picked up by Emergency First Responders (EFR) and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where she died while receiving medical attention.

According to sources, after committing the act, the suspect reportedly went into hiding in a bushy area behind the airstrip. However, he was apprehended Friday around 23:30hrs, after police launched a manhunt for him.

Meanwhile, information reaching this publication suggests that the grief-stricken children of the dead woman are currently in a traumatic state and will need psychosocial therapy.

When contacted, a family member of the deceased told this publication that Speede and King were experiencing domestic issues for the past month. The family member also stated that King would usually accuse Speede of having extramarital affairs. According to the relative, prior to this occasion, “at no time did it get physical”.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.