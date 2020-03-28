Three Cubans test positive for COVID-19 after returning from Guyana last week: reports

Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:57 AM
Several Cuban publications have reported their health authorities as having confirmed up to 80 cases of Coronavirus, as of yesterday.
Kaieteur News has confirmed that three people who travelled from Guyana to Cuba last Saturday, have tested positive for Coronavirus.
Taken from Cubainformacion.tv, the country’s authorities reported yesterday that an eight-year-old Cuban girl from the Cárdenas municipality in Matanzas province has tested positive.
Her mother who came with her from Guyana had also tested positive the day before, the publication reported.
They are both hospitalized at Mario Muñoz Monroy Hospital.
On Thursday, the publication also reported that a 31-year-old who lives in the same area arrived from Guyana, and later tested positive for COVID-19.
That individual reportedly starting displaying with symptoms on March 22 and 23 last, and was detected with respiratory symptoms by a family doctor. The doctor referred the patient to the same hospital, where he remains isolated.
The revelations were made during press conferences by Cuba’s national director of epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán.
These persons all travelled from Guyana, which has confirmed five cases so far.
Mar 28, 2020By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur Sport recently caught up with Stanton Rose; Guyana’s youngest ever senior men’s basketball team captain, who led the charge during the Golden Arrowhead’s first...
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
My wife looked at “Dancehall Queen” for the second time recently (we kept the movie) because there is a one-second scene... more
Trends around the world suggest that the coronavirus threat is going to get worse in Guyana before it gets better. There... more
Guyana is in grave danger of being ostracised in the regional, hemispheric and global communities. As I write, the General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]