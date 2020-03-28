Three Cubans test positive for COVID-19 after returning from Guyana last week: reports

Several Cuban publications have reported their health authorities as having confirmed up to 80 cases of Coronavirus, as of yesterday.

Kaieteur News has confirmed that three people who travelled from Guyana to Cuba last Saturday, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Taken from Cubainformacion.tv, the country’s authorities reported yesterday that an eight-year-old Cuban girl from the Cárdenas municipality in Matanzas province has tested positive.

Her mother who came with her from Guyana had also tested positive the day before, the publication reported.

They are both hospitalized at Mario Muñoz Monroy Hospital.

On Thursday, the publication also reported that a 31-year-old who lives in the same area arrived from Guyana, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

That individual reportedly starting displaying with symptoms on March 22 and 23 last, and was detected with respiratory symptoms by a family doctor. The doctor referred the patient to the same hospital, where he remains isolated.

The revelations were made during press conferences by Cuba’s national director of epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán.

These persons all travelled from Guyana, which has confirmed five cases so far.