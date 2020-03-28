Suspected drug dealers nabbed in hire car at Berbice Bridge charged

Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:57 AM
A male and female who were nabbed in a hire car on Friday with a quantity of drugs at the eastern junction of the Berbice River Bridge Crossing have been charged.
Orin Matthews, a hire car driver, 39, of 46 North Sophia, Greater Georgetown and Tabika Peters, 22 years, a cook, of 169, Paradise, East Coast Demerara, were charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
The two were reportedly in a hire car which was stopped by the police at the checkpoint at the Berbice River Bridge. The vehicle was subsequently searched and nine parcels of compressed marijuana were found inside. They were taken into custody at the Central Police Station and subsequently charged.
The defendants appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.
They pleaded not guilty and were released on $250,000 bail each. They are to return to court on the 14th April for a continuation of the matter.
Mar 28, 2020By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur Sport recently caught up with Stanton Rose; Guyana’s youngest ever senior men’s basketball team captain, who led the charge during the Golden Arrowhead’s first...
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
My wife looked at “Dancehall Queen” for the second time recently (we kept the movie) because there is a one-second scene... more
Trends around the world suggest that the coronavirus threat is going to get worse in Guyana before it gets better. There... more
Guyana is in grave danger of being ostracised in the regional, hemispheric and global communities. As I write, the General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]