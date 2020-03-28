Suspected drug dealers nabbed in hire car at Berbice Bridge charged

A male and female who were nabbed in a hire car on Friday with a quantity of drugs at the eastern junction of the Berbice River Bridge Crossing have been charged.

Orin Matthews, a hire car driver, 39, of 46 North Sophia, Greater Georgetown and Tabika Peters, 22 years, a cook, of 169, Paradise, East Coast Demerara, were charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The two were reportedly in a hire car which was stopped by the police at the checkpoint at the Berbice River Bridge. The vehicle was subsequently searched and nine parcels of compressed marijuana were found inside. They were taken into custody at the Central Police Station and subsequently charged.

The defendants appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

They pleaded not guilty and were released on $250,000 bail each. They are to return to court on the 14th April for a continuation of the matter.