Several Guyanese stranded in St. Maarten seek Foreign Ministry’s assistance to come home

Several Guyanese who are stranded in St. Maarten in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are appealing for assistance to come home.

Many of them had reportedly travelled there on business or on vacation. Some are said to be in dire straits, having reportedly run out of funds.

According to some of the Guyanese, they have contacted the Guyana Consulate for assistance in returning home. A source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged that officials are aware of the situation.

Although all international flights are grounded, the Guyanese are hoping that a flight can be chartered for them, as was recently done for Guyanese who were stranded in Barbados and Suriname.

If this is done, they will most likely have to be taken to quarantine facilities here.

St. Maarten has recorded at least two confirmed coronavirus cases.

Last Wednesday, some 17 Guyanese, including three children and one elder, were taken via bus to special quarantine facilities at Madewini, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

They will have to remain there for the stipulated 14-day period. Some had expressed dismay at having to be quarantined, while others had complained about the conditions at Madewini.

Responding to some complaints from the passengers, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, said that mandatory quarantine was necessary to safeguard the public against any possibility of a spread of COVID -19.

She also explained that after the 14 days, persons will be evaluated by a medical officer. They will either then be cleared or placed on additional days of quarantine.

“For those persons in isolation, they will be held for 14 days after which, if no new symptoms develop, within in three days prior to the 15th day, they will be tested twice in 24 hours. If negative, they will be cleared but those with positive results will remain in further isolation,” she added.