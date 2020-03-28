Security guard charged for assault, discharging firearm

Twenty-three-year-old Nimran Persaud, a Security Guard, of 23 Middle Street, Albouystown Georgetown, who is charged for assaulting a man and discharging a loaded firearm was yesterday placed on $100,000 bail for the offences.

Persaud made his appearance before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charges were read to him.

An unrepresented Persaud pleaded not guilty to charges, one of which stated that on August 27, 2019, at Hunter Street, Albouystown, he unlawfully assaulted Phillip Sealey.

It is also alleged that on the same date and the same location he discharged a loaded firearm towards Sealey with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that conditions be attached and that bail be granted in a substantial amount.

Magistrate Bess then grant the defendant bail to the tune of $100,000 for discharging a loaded firearm and $10,000 for the assault charge, with the condition attached that he report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday at 9am.

Persaud told the court that he is a single parent and asked the Magistrate to reduce the amount of bail that was granted. Magistrate Bess then noted that he would be lenient and reduced the bail to $100,000.