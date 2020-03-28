Rasville man slapped with 3 armed robbery charges

Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:57 AM
Twenty-three-year old Phillip English, of 4676 Rasville, Georgetown, who is charged for allegedly committing three armed robberies, was yesterday remanded to prison by Magistrate Dylon Bess.
English made his appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charges which stated that on February 10, 2020, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Chaitram Sookram of a motorcycle CG 2308 valued $340,000.
It is also alleged that on March 16, 2020, at Roxanne Burnham Gardens, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Lorraine Howard of a gold chain valued $85,000.
And the final charge stated that on March 21, 2020, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Cleveland Glasgow of two cell phones valued $64,000, and a wallet valued $7,000.
Police prosecutor Sanj Singh highlighted that English was convicted for a robbery. The prosecutor then made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that a firearm was used and that Lorraine Howard was shot during the robbery.
After listening to the prosecutor, Magistrate Bess remanded the defendant to prison until May 30. English then started to cry in court and explained that he has two children to look after, and begged the Magistrate to release him on self-bail.
