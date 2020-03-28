Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says life in B’ce is not normal as people stay off streets

By Sean Devers

Guyana and West Indies left-spinner Veersammy Permaul ended the truncated 2020 Regional Frist-Class season with 50 wickets from eight matches, the third time he has 50 in a single season.

The tournament, won by Barbados, was called off in the wake of the deadly global pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus, for which a cure has not yet been found, with two rounds remaining.

The 31-year-old from Albion in Berbice said it was disappointing not to have gotten the chance of breaking his own record of 67 wickets he captured in 2015 when Guyana’s five-year winning streak was halted this season.

“I am very disappointed that the two remaining matches were called off and I didn’t get the opportunity to break my record or even get another 60-plus season, but as I have said it was an excellent season for me with the ball,” said Permaul who has 535 wickets from 120 matches including 18 from six Tests.

Nickita Miller of Jamaica and Dominican Shane Shillingford are the only other bowlers with 500 First-Class wickets in Regional cricket.

Permaul said that he was looking at what was taking place across the Globe and it was evident the Corona virus is very serious and has now reached the Caribbean the tournament had to stopped.

“This thing is serious, seeing how many people are dying around the world and how fast one can get contaminated with this virus. My family are all well and we are taking all necessary precautions,” Permaul added.

Permaul has 29 five-wicket and seven 10-wicket match hauls including 15-77 against Jamaica in Jamaica this season when he captured a career best 8-18 in the second innings to spin the Jaguars to victory in three days.

Most people in Berbice are taking the advice of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are staying in their homes with their families.

“Some businesses are open to the public but life in Berbice is not as normal as it would be but it is good to see people taking precaution and staying away from the road,” informed Permaul.

Permaul disclosed that he is keeping himself active by doing strength exercise and some running.

“But apart from that I sleep and spend time with my family. My plan for the rest of the year is to keep training as hard as I can, keep improving my cricketing ability, try to do my best whatever cricket opportunities presents itself and make full use of it,” Permaul noted.

His advice to Sportsmen and Women is to keep exercising at home since it is good to keep their fitness and strength up so they can fight the virus.

“Whenever the virus is gone, which I hope is soon, you are at least 80% ready to restart your various sporting activities. Take all the necessary precaution at this time while God is doing his work,” Permaul concluded.

He urged the entire public to be safe and try as much as possible to stay away from the road and don’t form large gatherings and to take all steps to sanitise themselves.