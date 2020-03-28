Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Guyana’s Badminton Men’s Champion, Narayan Ramdhani, for the second year has won the MVP Awards for 2020 at The Kings University in Edmonton, Canada.

Narayan won that award for his stellar performances for the Season September 2019 to April 2020.

The Kings University Release stated: In the Sport of Badminton, The Singles discipline is the most coveted but also the most difficult. Simply put, a great singles player must be physically fit, mentally strong and have a mastery of the racquet and Shuttlecock. Our award recipient once again has gone above and beyond to make his teammates, coaches and the Kings University very proud. Whether it was late night fitness sessions or extra off-campus training, he took no shortcuts. He also places a great deal of pressure on himself to be the very best. His back-to-back nationals appearance is a first for the Kings Badminton and we know he strides to extend that streak. His hunger to succeed on and off court is evident during practices as he is always asking for more drills. His teammates and coaches know what he is capable of and we are excited to watch his continual growth.

1. Being in the top three at the ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference) Tournament

2. Silver Medalist at the ACAC Provincial Championships

3. Winning the All Conference Award

4. Being in the Top 4 at the CCAA (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association) National Championships

His overall achievements for the 2019-2020 season are:

Guyana Current National Ranking No.1

Canada Current CCAA National Ranking No.4

AB Canada Current ACAC Ranking No.2

AB Canada Current Kings University Ranking No.1

4-Times Athlete of the Week Kings University (AB Canada) 2019-20

2-Times ACAC All Conference Award (AB Canada) 2019-20

MVP Kings University (AB Canada) 2018-19

Athlete of the Year Kings University (AB Canada) 2018-19

ACAC Championship Ranking No.1 (AB Canada) 2019

CCAA National Ranking No.3 (Canada) 2019

British Colombia Ranking No.3 (Canada) 2017

World Junior Ranking No.53 (2016)

Pan American Junior Ranking No.3 (2016)

South American Youth Games Ranking No.3 (2013)

Guyana’s Junior Sportsman of the Year 2016

International Achievements:

4th Place- CCAA National Singles Championships in Mississauga Canada 2020

Silver- (Singles) ACAC Provincial Championships in Alberta Canada 2020

Bronze- (Doubles) ACAC #3 Tournament in Edmonton Alberta Canada 2020

Bronze- (Singles & Doubles) ACAC #2 Tournament in Edmonton Alberta Canada 2020

Silver- (Singles) ACAC #1 Tournament in Olds Alberta Canada 2019

Bronze- (Mix Doubles) The Kings University Open Tournament in Edmonton Canada 2019

Gold- (Mix Doubles) Yonex Alberta Series # 1 C-Flight Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

Semi-Finals- (Singles) Yonex Alberta Series # 1 B-Flight Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

2-Quarter-Finals at the CAREBACO International in Barbados 2019

Qualified and participated at the Pan Am Games in Lima Peru 2019

Bronze- CCAA National Singles Championships in Nova Scotia Canada 2019

Gold- ACAC Singles Championships in Alberta Canada 2019

Silver- (Singles) & 5th Place (Doubles) – ACAC #3 Tournament in Alberta Canada 2019

Gold- (Singles) & 4th Place (Doubles) – ACAC #2 Tournament in Alberta Canada 2019

The Guyana Badminton Association wishes him lots of success and support from the relevant sporting organisations.